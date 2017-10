Cardi B Breaks Up Then Makes Up with Offset

Cardi B Breaks Up then Makes Up with Boyfriend Offset

Cardi B apparently had a big falling out with Offset -- she may have even broken up with him, but only for a minute.

She just took back what she posted Saturday when she was pretty clearly saying she broke up with the Migos rapper by referring to herself as "single."

Now she says she "exaggerated a lil bit" and is now back on board.

It's unclear what the beef was over, but just a few hours ago she posted, "don't get used."

Livin' on the extreme ... it makes you change your mind a lot.