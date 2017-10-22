Corey Feldman Busted for Pot Before Show in Louisiana

Corey Feldman Busted for Pot Before Gig in Louisiana

Corey Feldman and his bandmates got pulled over in their RV en route to play a show ... which led to arrests and drug charges.

Feldman's crew was reportedly headed to a gig at Live Oak's Bar and Ballroom in Monroe, LA Saturday night when they got busted for speeding in Mangham. According to law enforcement ... Corey's driver's license was suspended, and cops found a small amount of marijuana upon searching the vehicle.

Feldman was arrested and taken to the Richland Parish jail, but was reportedly released after paying a small fine for speeding and weed possession.

Other members of Corey Feldman & The Angels were also booked on unspecified drug charges.

No word yet if they'll play a makeup show.