'Veep' Star Diedrich Bader Says Oswald Acted Alone in Kennedy Assassination

"Veep" star Diedrich Bader thinks the thousands of soon-to-be-released secret documents relating to the Kennedy assassination will not change the government's conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Diedrich -- who played Rex Kwan Do in "Napoleon Dynamite" -- was strolling in Larchmont Village Sunday when he took a minute to scoff at Trump's proclamation that he will not stand in the way of the documents being released this week. Intelligence officials have been lobbying for the Prez to withhold the release.

He says Oswald was an excellent shot and he's been to the School Book Depository Bldg. and says Oswald was more than capable of doing the deed. Fact is ... Oswald was considered a good shot but not a great shot, and getting 3 shots off in less than 6 seconds was a challenge.

The documents should be interesting ... there's clearly a reason the CIA and other government agencies wanted these documents under wraps. Kennedy was a foe of the CIA after it led him astray in the Bay of Pigs invasion, and there's a school of thought Oswald worked for the agency and it was behind the assassination.

We will see.