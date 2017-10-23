Stevie Wonder Hey Dodgers, Call Me! I'll Do Anthem On Harmonica!!

The Dodgers keep winning -- first the NL pennant, and now Stevie Wonder tells TMZ Sports he's willing to pick up his harmonica and perform the national anthem at the World Series!!!

Of course, there's some backstory here ... Wonder famously took a knee (and then a 2nd knee) during the height of the NFL national anthem demonstrations earlier this year.

Which begs a few questions ... would the Dodgers be cool with Stevie? Would Stevie use the massive platform to demonstrate again? Who are they gonna get bigger than Stevie Wonder?!

Stay tuned ...