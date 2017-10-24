Kardashians Re-sign with E! Network for $150 MILLION

Kardashians Re-sign with E! for $150 Million

The Kardashians just re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season ... for 5 seasons, which comes to $150 million, TMZ has confirmed.

Sources familiar with the deal tell us E! made an overall deal with the famous fam ... in TV lingo, the Kardashians were re-signed for 5 cycles -- each cycle is a season.

The contract is a package deal ... E! is paying for all services rendered by the Kardashians. It's a bump from their 2015 contract, in which they got $20 mil a cycle for 5 cycles -- total $100 mil.

Our sources say the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves.

The deal takes the Kardashians into 2019.