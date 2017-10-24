Kris Jenner Scores $15 Million as Manager In New E! $150 Million Contract

Kris Jenner Scores $15 Million as Manager in New E!/Kardashian $150 Million Contract

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner knows how to work it ... because as well as scoring $150 million in the Kardashian's new E! contract, she's pocketed $15 million in manager's fees.

It's standard operating procedure in Hollywood for managers to take a fee. Fact is ... Kris is giving her fam a break with a 10% fee, because many managers get 15%. Plus she's the one who negotiated the deal, which is 50% higher than the last one the family signed with E! in 2015.

In this case, of the $150 million, $15 mil will be taken off the top for Kris. As we reported, the remaining $135 million will be split among the family as they see fit. And remember ... Kris gets a piece of that pie.

As we told you, the $150 million covers all services provided by the family, and is payment for 5 cycles -- or seasons -- which will take them through 2019.

Gotta hand it to her.