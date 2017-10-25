John Salley Asks NBA Commish to Smoke Weed Together

John Salley to NBA Commish Say Yes to Weed ... And Come Blaze Witcha Boy!

NBA Commish Adam Silver needs to take David Stern's advice and pull marijuana off the league's banned list -- and then smoke with John Salley﻿ immediately ... so says John Salley.

"You’ve been the man so far. Just take it off the list and come blaze witcha boy."

As we previously reported, Stern just came out in a video calling for the rule change -- and Salley couldn't agree more ... especially since he's launching a CBD product of his own called Deuces 22.

"I don’t know too many guys with D-U-highs. It’s a safer, better, cleaner alternative for your health."

But will Silver listen to his old boss?

Salley seems to think so, saying Silver's "all about the flow of what's going on in society" ... like when he gave Donald Sterling the boot and turned up at the Gay Pride Parade.

And if he does -- the weed's on Spider!