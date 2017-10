O.J. Simpson Posing with 2 Bangin' Chicks!!! What Could Go Wrong?

O.J. Simpson Takes a Picture With 2 Hot Women!!!

Forget O.J. Simpson's Heisman pose ... LOOK AT THIS!!!

The Juice was smack in the middle of a double dose of insanely hot chicks Wednesday in Las Vegas. The women were there for a commercial shoot ... the one on the right is Laura Saucedo, and she was so thrilled with the O.J. run-in, she posted pics and video.

Simpson was NOT part of the commercial, so it's unclear how he ended up with his hands on the ladies. He never met a camera he didn't love, though.