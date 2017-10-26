Rudy Giuliani 'Shocked & Disappointed' ... at Yanks Firing Girardi

Rudy Giuliani 'Shocked & Disappointed' at Yankees Firing Joe Girardi

There's no way in hell Joe Girardi should've been canned by the Yankees -- so says ex-NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was "shocked" and "disappointed" by the move.

Giuliani tells TMZ Sports Joe was a HUGE overachiever this season -- taking a team picked to be sub-.500 one win away from the World Series -- so he doesn't get why Girardi would get the axe.

Rudy was so surprised by Girardi getting the boot, he even speculated that it might've been Joe's call to take some time off.

Doesn't seem like that's the case ... but either way, Mayor G says Girardi should have no problem finding his next gig -- 'cause he's already a bona fide Hall of Famer!