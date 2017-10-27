Alexander Skarsgard SCALPED!

Alexander Skarsgard's Shocking New Haircut

Alexander Skarsgard looks like a dude who drunkenly bet his friends he'd shave the top of his head if the Dodgers lost Game 2 of the World Series.

The actor turned heads Thursday night in NYC when he debuted a new scalped look at a Louis Vuitton event. He's currently shooting a movie called "The Hummingbird Project" ... so we're guessing this is for a movie role.

We know it's just hair, and it'll grow back, but DAMN. Pretty risky, especially considering what Skarsgard usually looks like. He's committed.