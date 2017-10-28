George Clooney and Randy Gerber Throw Casamigos Halloween Party

Clooney, Gerber Casamigos Halloween Bash Best Party in Hollywood!!!

George Clooney and Rande Gerber may have pocketed a billion bucks when they sold Casamigos, but they're still involved in the traditions of the company -- namely, the always epic Casamigos Halloween party.

They threw a 70s-themed bash at Tower Records in WeHo, and tons of stars showed, including Kim Kardashian, David Spade, Courtney Love, Chuck Liddell, John Hamm, Russell Simmons, Seth McFarlane, Adam Levine, DeAndre Jordan, Steve Tisch, and on and on.

Oh, Amal and Cindy were also front and center.