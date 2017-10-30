'Bachelor' Producers Sued for Sexual Harassment by Production Assistant

'Bachelor' Producers Sued by Production Assistant You Asked If I Ever Had Anal Sex!!!

The company that produces the 'Bachelor' franchise, along with several of its producers, has a sexual harassment case on its hands -- a former employee now claims producers repeatedly asked her sexually invasive questions that she says had nothing to do with the show.

Becky Steenhoek is suing Warner Bros. Entertainment and several producers from the show claiming they asked her gratuitous questions, including:

-- How often do you masturbate?

-- Do you own sex toys/dildos?

-- Have you ever had anal sex?

-- Do you enjoy giving hand jobs?

-- Is your vagina shaved? Do you have a landing strip?

-- Has a man ever got your "taco" talking?

Steenhoek says these questions were designed to embarrass her because of her "sexual inexperience and conservative views about sex."

She claims a week after complaining about the comments she was fired.

