Colin 'Krapperdick' Costume Wins Louisiana Casino Halloween Contest

It pays to mock Colin Kaepernick ... just ask the guy who walked away with a cash prize at a major Louisiana casino for being "Colin Krapperdick."

It all went down at the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City -- a hotel owned by Caesars Entertainment -- where 53-year-old James Pendarvis mocked the QB in an effort to win a share of a $1,500 prize.

Pendarvis sported a jersey that read, "Krapperdick" across the front -- with accessories that included an adult diaper, a pacifier and an afro.

Also, he had a fake body dressed as a soldier grabbing his waist -- strategically positioned to remain standing when "Krapperdick" took a knee.

The casino says the contest winners were voted on by casino guests -- NOT STAFF -- and has already apologized saying, "As a company that embraces inclusion, we apologize to all those who are offended."

As for Pendarvis, he issued a statement to the Shreveport Times saying, "As a society we have freedom of speech. But yet, I get hammered for a costume."

"Yes, distasteful to some, funny to others. Our country should be worried about ways to peaceful protests and ways to better our nation."