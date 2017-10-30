LFO Singer Devin Lima's Tumor Was Cancerous, Undergoing Chemo

EXCLUSIVE
LFO singer Devin Lima's prognosis has taken another scary turn -- the football-sized tumor doctors removed was malignant.
A rep for the group tells TMZ ... Devin will begin chemotherapy in the next week or two. When doctors removed the tumor -- along with his kidney and adrenal gland -- on Oct. 19, Devin was hopeful the mass was benign, but a biopsy proved otherwise. In fact, the band says he's stage 4.
Devin is home now, but we're told he'll be going back to return to the Florida hospital soon for treatment. As we reported, the tumor was wrapped around his adrenal gland and pushing against all his organs, even his heart.
Devin's bandmate, Brad Fischetti, shared the sobering news with fans.