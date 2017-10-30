Migos' Quavo and Offset Tried Jumping a Guy Twice Their Size, Failed Miserably

Migos' Quavo and Offset Try Jumping Way Bigger Guy ... Fail Miserably

EXCLUSIVE

Quavo and Offset from Migos took a couple of hard swings at a guy twice their size ... and came up short.

The 2 members of the rap trio got into a scuffle Thursday night at the W Hotel off Lexington Ave. in NYC, after their show at the Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert.

It looks like the man was in an altercation with another group of guys before Quavo and Offset jumped in. Some of those dudes might have been in Migos' camp, especially by the way Quavo and Offset reacted. Unclear what exactly set things off.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops were not called to the hotel, so it would appear this one got handled in the streets.

We've reached out to Migos for comment ... so far, no word back.