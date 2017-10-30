UFC's T.J. Dillashaw Cody Garbrandt Needs a Ho Emoji ... Urijah Faber's His Pimp!

Cody Garbrandt Needs a Prostitute Emoji, Says UFC Rival T.J. Dillashaw

EXCLUSIVE

T.J. Dillashaw is firing back at Cody Garbrandt for all the snake emojis he's hit him with ... saying his UFC rival should have a prostitute emoji 'cause Urijah Faber's his pimp!!

"Urijah's more his daddy (than his coach/teammate)," T.J. said on the "TMZ Sports" TV show. "He tells him what to do and how to feel ... he's just on his leash and he listens to him."

Garbrandt's been trashing Dillashaw ever since he left him and Faber's MMA team 2 years ago -- droppin' snake-mojis all over social media.

So, we asked T.J. what emoji he would give Cody -- and he went with a working girl ... so long as it came with a pimp emoji for Faber.

FYI, these ex-teammates throw down at UFC 217 on Nov. 4. TJD previewed the fight in our full interview, which you can catch Monday night on FS1.