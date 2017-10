WWE's Paul Heyman I Got the Dude from 'Panda' To Rap at My Kid's Bar Mitzvah!

Brock Lesnar's WWE hype man, Paul Heyman, got Desiigner to jump on stage and do his thing for his son's bar mitzvah ... and it didn't cost him a dime.

Paul threw his son, Jacob, a party at the Glenn Island Harbor Club in NYC Saturday for the day he became a man. Desiigner -- who's Paul's pal and an invited guest -- decided to perform "Panda."

It was pure shock and awe ... especially when he brought Jake up with him to hype up the crowd.

Mazel!!!