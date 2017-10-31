Drake Hits Half-Court Shot On His Back ... Calls Out Raptors Stars

Drake Hits 2 Trick Shots In a Row, Calls Out Raptors Stars

EXCLUSIVE

There's a brand new trick shot challenge -- ya gotta hit 2 tough shots in a row -- and Drake not only pulled it off ... he's challenging two huge NBA stars to follow suit.

It's called the #OneAndDoneChallenge -- first, ya gotta hit a QB style overhand 3-pointer ... then immediately sink a half court shot FROM YOUR BACK (with no video edits)!

Drake got the challenge from the guy who invented it -- rapper/skills guru Dribble2Much -- and hit both shots like a champ.

Now, we're told he's calling out Raptors stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry -- who better put some NBA-style flair into their videos!!!

Your move, fellas ...