Evil Ed in 'Fright Night' 'Memba Him?!

Stephen Geoffreys is best known for playing the quirky high school kid, Evil Ed -- who is turned into the blood thirsty wolf-boy servant of Jerry Dandrige -- in the classic 1985 monster movie, "Fright Night." Guess what he looks like now!