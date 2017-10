Top 100 Halloween Costumes of 2017 Scary Good!

From spooky to sultry, this year's Halloween costumes in Hollywood have been one for the record books ... check out how Jay-Z, Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and tons more dressed to impress in our monster size costume round up.

Happy Halloween!