11/1/2017 6:17 AM PDT

Alice Cooper: Kershaw to Close Game 7? Big Unit Did It.

Alice Cooper is a baseball junkie -- and says he's convinced the Dodgers will BEAT the Houston Astros in Game 7 Wednesday night ... thanks to one big reason. 

The rock legend was leaving Craig's in L.A. on Halloween when we started talking World Series -- specifically, Clayton Kershaw saying he's ready to throw if need be. 

That's when Cooper brought up Randy Johnson -- the former Arizona Diamondbacks starter who came in as the closer in Game 7 back in 2001 ... and CRUSHED IT!

Big Unit threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in that game -- beating the Yankees and leading AZ to their only World Series title. 

Can Kershaw folllow suit? Cooper says hell yes. 

