Chris Pratt Takes Son Trick-or-Treating

Some of Chris Pratt's best characters have become awesome Halloween costumes ... so you'd think he'd whip one up for some incognito trick-or-treating with his kid.
But nope ... Chris went the normal dad route -- v-neck sweater -- to take 5-year-old Jack candy hopping Tuesday night in West Hollywood. Jack opted for Captain America 'cause ... he's gotta be sick of Star-Lord references, right?
Despite the split from Anna Faris this summer, both parents have kept Jack their priority.
We'd say this is divorce done right -- but neither has filed yet.