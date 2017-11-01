Chris Pratt Trick-Or-Treating with Son Sorry, My Star-Lord Costume's at Home

Chris Pratt Takes Son Trick-or-Treating

Some of Chris Pratt's best characters have become awesome Halloween costumes ... so you'd think he'd whip one up for some incognito trick-or-treating with his kid.

But nope ... Chris went the normal dad route -- v-neck sweater -- to take 5-year-old Jack candy hopping Tuesday night in West Hollywood. Jack opted for Captain America 'cause ... he's gotta be sick of Star-Lord references, right?

Despite the split from Anna Faris this summer, both parents have kept Jack their priority.

We'd say this is divorce done right -- but neither has filed yet.