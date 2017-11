'Anchorman' Star David Koechner Trump's Days are Numbered

David Koechner agrees with Will Ferrell ... there's a similarity between Ron Burgundy and Donald Trump.

We got David at LAX Tuesday, and he can't say enough bad things about the Prez ... from him being a fake Commander in Chief, to his involvement in Russian election meddling, to sexual harassment.

Koechner gives his prediction on when the curtain will fall on the Trump presidency. Actually, he waffles on the month -- even the year -- but it's clear what David wants for Xmas.