The Kardashians Gotta Be On A List To Trick Or Treat With Us!

The Kardashians Neighborhood Is Hottest Trick-or-Treating Ticket

EXCLUSIVE

Getting to trick or treat in the Kardashian's hood is kinda like getting into the hottest club in L.A. ... you're gonna need to be on a list or know someone on the inside.

Thousand flock to their exclusive gated The Oaks community where Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Katie Holmes and Tamar Braxton have homes, and once you see the video Kardashian pal Larsa Pippen shared from the inside, it's not hard to see why.

Residents go all out converting their garages and front yards into haunted mansions and spare no expense. This year someone even had a mock Ghostbusters car parked out front.

Oaks residents can invite any outsiders as long as they put their name on a list with security. We're told an extra 20 or so security guards and off-duty cops are hired to deal with the extra crowds and sometimes the line to get through the gates alone can take up to 2 hours for guests.

Halloween might be over, but there's still 364 days to make friends in The Oaks before next year.