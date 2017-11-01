W.S. Hero Luis Gonzalez Here's How To Ball Out In Game 7

World Series Hero Luis Gonzalez: Here's How To Ball Out In Game 7

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up Dodgers & Astros ... a former World Series hero is about to tell you how not to FREAKIN' CHOKE in tonight's all important Game 7 matchup.

TMZ Sports talked to Luis Gonzalez ... the man who destroyed Yankees fans with a super clutch Game 7 RBI against Mariano Rivera in the 2001 fall classic.

If any guy knows what it takes to deliver in the big spots, it's LG, and he told us EXACTLY what players in tonight's game are gonna have to do to get the job done.

Pay attention fellas, and remember, it's just a game, not like your entire lives and legacies are on the line.