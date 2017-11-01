NYC Terrorist Wanted to Fly ISIS Flag in Hospital Room

The terrorist who mowed down a group of people in New York City Tuesday was so strident about what he had done, he told law enforcement he wanted to fly the ISIS flag in his hospital room.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov told FBI agents he "felt good about what he had done."

His cellphone was an electronic ISIS training manual which included, among other things, a video of ISIS fighters shooting prisoners in the face and a video of a beheading. The complaint says the videos, 90 in all, inspired Saipov to carry out the attack.

Saipov was shot by a cop after the attack and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Eight people died as a result of the attack.