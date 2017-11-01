Lil Wayne No Beef with Jas Prince ... Let's Turn Up for His 30th!!!

Lil Wayne and Travis Scott Rock the Mic for Jas Prince's Birthday

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne grabbed a mic in Houston, while Travis Scott grabbed major air as both rappers celebrated their pal Jas Prince's birthday in Houston.

The turn up went down Tuesday night at Warehouse Live ... where the hip-hop mogul threw a huge party for his 30th. Of course, Jas discovered Drake, and hooked him up with Weezy's label, Young Money.

Wayne paid back his "little bro" by jumping on stage for the event. Meanwhile, Jas' fellow H-Town native Travis was doing some serious stage dives. Jas got into it too ... on a smaller scale.

It's interesting, Jas is still in a legal war with Birdman to get royalties on Drake's hits.

Obviously, that beef isn't hurting Jas and Wayne's friendship!