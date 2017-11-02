Vin Scully On Dodgers Pitching: 'I Better Not Give Any Opinion!'

With everyone asking if Dave Roberts made a tremendous mistake in starting Yu Darvish for Game 7 -- Vin Scully says he refuses to second-guess the Dodgers' skipper.

Vin -- along with a bunch of celebrity Dodger fans -- was leaving Dodger Stadium after the loss ... and you can see some of the hardcore Blew Crewers were legit sad ... like Flea and Dennis Haysbert.

Larry King says it's easy to question Roberts' pitching decisions after the fact ... but everyone had one thing in common -- they're all focusing on next year!

Congrats to the 'Stros.