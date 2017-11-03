Andy Dick Threatens to Lick, Grope Photog Threatens Suicide

Andy Dick was off the rails Thursday night, threatening to grope a TMZ female photog, steadfastly refusing to apologize for allegedly sexually harassing people and talking about killing himself.

Dick was clearly drunk as he told our photog he knows Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others accused of sexual harassment or assault, and he says, like him, all they were trying to do was get a date.

Dick has been accused of licking people, groping their genitals and unwanted kissing. He cops to licking and, in the face of denying the other allegations, he threatens to grope our photog.

He also says he almost daily contemplates suicide.