Deshaun Watson Says ACL Injury Is Part of God's Plan

Deshaun Watson has broken his silence on his devastating season-ending knee injury -- saying he knows it's all part of God's plan.

The Houston Texans rookie QB phenom tore his ACL during Thursday's team practice -- which SUUUUUCKKKKS for football fans ... especially in Houston.

"They say you never miss it until it's gone and even though it's not gone for long, I already miss it," Watson wrote.

"Yesterday I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON’T make mistakes!"

Watson thanked all his fans, teammates and other pro athletes who reached out and offered support -- saying, "I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart."

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins."

Get well soon.