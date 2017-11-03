William H. Macy Says Mark Wahlberg Should be Proud of Porn Role in 'Boogie Nights'

William H. Macy Wahlberg Should be Proud of Porn Role ... In 'Boogie Nights'

Mark Wahlberg doesn't need God's forgiveness for playing a porn star in "Boogie Nights" because there's nothing wrong with porn ... so says William H. Macy.

Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, said in a Chicago Tribune interview this week that his Dirk Diggler role was up there on his list of poor career choices. It's a pretty far out statement considering the role turned Wahlberg from rapper to Hollywood A-lister.

Macy played Wahlberg's co-star Little Bill in the '97 film and when we got him at LAX Thursday he praised Wahlberg's work in the film ... as did a random dude in the airport security line.

Macy stopped short of calling "Boogie Nights" his favorite flick, but sounds like he thinks Walhberg nailed the role.