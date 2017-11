Christina Aguilera My Shirt Says Everything About Weinstein

Christina Aguilara took a shot at Harvey Weinstein without uttering a word.

We got "The Voice" judge/singer Friday night coming out of Delilah, wearing a shirt that said "Suck my d***."

We asked her about the Weinstein revelations and the others that followed -- most recently Netflix pulling the plug on Kevin Spacey -- and she was mum, although she did provide our photog with instructions ... the read her shirt.

Not the most probing message, but it gets the point across.