Senator Rand Paul Assaulted by Man at His Kentucky Home

Rand Paul was "blindsided" by a 59-year-old man at his home and cops have arrested the guy ... according to various reports.

The Kentucky Senator was reportedly assaulted at his home Friday afternoon by Rene Boucher and suffered a minor injury. Cops were called to the house and determined Boucher did it on purpose and arrested him. He was charged with fourth-degree assault.

Boucher's allegedly an acquaintance of Paul's from Bowling Green. He's being held on $5k bond at the Warren County jail.

A spokesperson for the Senator says he's doing fine.

Story developing ...