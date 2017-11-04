Yu Darvish's Emotional World Series Apology, 'I Couldn't Do It, I'm Sorry'

EXCLUSIVE
Yu Darvish is opening up on his World Series nightmare -- telling TMZ Sports he feels terrible for blowing his big moment.
"Dodger fans ... they expect we won the World Series. I couldn't do it. I still feel sorry," Darvish told us out in Beverly Grove.
Darvish -- who couldn't have been nicer to our photog -- says he gave everything he had to try and win ... but just came up short. Sucks, but Darvish told us he's soldiering on.
The big question -- will Darvish (a free agent) re-sign with L.A.??
We asked ... and he definitely didn't rule it out.
BONUS: We also got Joe Buck -- who called the game for FOX -- and he told us why L.A. fans should back off that ledge ... it's gonna be okay.