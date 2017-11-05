Jocelyn Wildenstein, Boyfriend Arrested for Assault ... After Cooking Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the extravagant socialite famous for her plastic surgery, was arrested early Sunday morning along with her boyfriend for assault.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 72-year-old Wildenstein and Lloyd Klein were cooking Sunday in their NYC apartment at around 1 AM when a plate broke in the oven. For some reason that triggered a fight that got verbal ... then physical.

She claims he pushed her to the ground, causing bruising on her neck and arm. She went to a nearly hospital.

He says she scratched him on the forehead, causing a laceration. He also went to the hospital.

Both were arrested at 3 AM for assault.