Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez God is Our Witness

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Spend Saturday at Hillsong Church

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent much of the day Saturday in prayer.

Justin and Selena spent a good chunk of the day at a Hillsong Church service in Downtown L.A. Both are active members of the church.

As we previously reported, the church is one of the things that brought Justin and Selena back together. They are back together, after Justin began courting Selena a few months back when she had her kidney transplant.

They've been virtually inseparable over the last few weeks ... chowing down, bike riding, attending hockey games and, of course, church.