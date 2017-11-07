Kim & Kanye Sold Bel-Air Mansion is Heaven on Earth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Sold Bel-Air Mansion Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned their former Bel-Air home into a pristine palace before they sold it, featuring just the bare necessities ... for millionaires.

Photos of the home, obtained by TMZ, reveal an all-white look of the heavenly interior of the mansion. As we reported ... they stripped the place down to the studs and rebuilt it as a modern, minimalist home.

We broke the story -- the couple made a fortune on the 1-acre property ... selling it for $17.8 million last week after buying it for $9 mil in 2013.

The 10,000 square foot home features marble floors, huge vaulted ceilings and a beautiful outdoor pool and gazebo.