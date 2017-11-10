UFC's Bruce Buffer Says He Rejected O.J. Simpson Gig, 'Get Another Announcer'

EXCLUSIVE
Legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has introduced thousands of people throughout the years -- including tons of celebs -- but says he'd NEVER utter the name "O.J. Simpson" on the mic.
Bruce hates O.J.'s guts -- wants nothing to do with him -- to the point where he turned down a paying offer to introduce The Juice before UFC hit the big time.
"I was asked to announce O.J. in Florida at an event some 10 or more years ago and I said, 'I refuse,'" Buffer told TMZ Sports. "Get another announcer."
Buff still feels the same way about O.J. ... and says he doesn't want Juice anywhere near the Octagon -- especially after his drunken hotel incident.