Xscape Our TV Show's Good, But ... A Biopic's Better!!!

Xscape Inks Deal for TV Movie on Bravo

Xscape is striking while the iron is hot -- the R&B supergroup is inking a deal to make a movie about their lives and careers ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us ... the biopic will air on Bravo, which is already home to the docuseries, "Xscape Still Kickin' It." We're told mega-producer Mona Scott-Young of 'Love & Hip Hop' fame is producing the movie.

As we reported ... all 4 members -- Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott -- reunited this past summer for their first performance in 20 years, and they've been rolling ever since.

The TV movie is scheduled to come out next year.