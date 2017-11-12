Donald Trump Advice from Famed 3-Star General ... CALL RODMAN!!!

Donald Trump Gets Advice from 3-Star Army General: Call Rodman

EXCLUSIVE

One of the highest-ranked Army vets believes Dennis Rodman can help make peace with North Korea ... saying Donald Trump should seriously consider meeting with the ex-NBA star to smooth things out with Kim Jong-un.

TMZ Sports spoke with Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré -- ﻿who most people remember as the guy who ﻿famously led the military recovery efforts during Hurricane Katrina.

He also spent 3 years as the commander of the 2nd Infantry division in South Korea -- and he thinks a sit-down between POTUS and Rodman could go a long way.

General Honoré admits "Dennis says and does some unusual things," but when it comes to a potential nuclear war ... "we don't have the luxury to turn down any option that might work."

Trump is currently on a 2-week long trip in Asia, and Rodman recently told us he can help out ... if he's up for it.