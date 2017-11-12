Hugh Hefner Celebration of Life Set for Mansion ... Scalpers Jack Up Prices

Hugh Hefner's Celebration of Life is Scalper's Dream

EXCLUSIVE

The final Playboy Mansion bash honoring Hugh Hefner is going down this weekend, and although it's supposed to be invitation-only -- there's a way you can get in ... but for a VERY hefty price.

The event's been labeled a celebration of life, and it's set for Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Remember, Sunday Funday was always a big tradition for Hef back in his partying days, so it's a fitting send off.

Leave it to ticket scalpers to key in on that ... because tickets have started popping up online. The highest price we found was $3500 a pop. No word on who got real deal invitations, but we're told it's supposed to be mostly close friends and family. Plus whoever throws down thousands on the black market.

As we reported, Pabst heir Daren Metropoulos bought the Mansion -- and is planning some major renovations and add-ons -- so this might be the last party there in its current configuration.

Hef was 91 when he died in September, but a Playboy party is forever.