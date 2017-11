Kim Kardashian My Baby Shower's Filled with Celebs, Cherry Blossoms!!!

Kim Kardashian celebrated the impending birth of baby #3.

Lots of celebs and fam showed, including Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin ... and of course, North West.

The theme was "Tea for 3" ... and it was fancy -- high tea, and finger food. The grounds were laced with cherry blossoms.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim has a surrogate this time around because of serious medical issues that plagued her last pregnancy. The baby is due in January ... and it's a girl.

