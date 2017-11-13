Joe Jackson Posts Bizarre Vid for Blanket ... Seems Confused

Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Posts Bizarre Video Addressed to Blanket

Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, posted a video that was addressed to his grandson, Blanket ... but it might've been meant for his older brother, Prince.

To my grandson Blanket. A personal video message from me. Love you. #blanketjackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aNtptnlAn1 — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) November 13, 2017

Joe tweeted a video message Monday in which he tells Blanket to "stay healthy" and "stay off those bikes" ... this after Prince recently got into a motorcycle accident that sent him to the hospital.

He rambles a bit in the post, but it appears he's simply sending good vibes to his grandkid(s) ... even though he seems a little confused as to which one got injured.

The timing is interesting, too -- Katherine Jackson resigned as Blanket's guardian just a few weeks ago, citing both her age and Blanket's as reasons for stepping down.