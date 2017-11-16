Kenya Moore Flies to Barbados for IVF Treatment

Kenya Moore I'm Trying to Get Pregnant At Barbados IVF Center

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, are down in the Caribbean doing everything they can to get pregnant through IVF treatments.

The Atlanta 'Housewife' was seen earlier this week in Barbados entering a building that houses the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre. We checked with her camp, and they confirmed she is indeed undergoing IVF right now.

She's solo right now, but we're told Marc will arrive Friday. Kenya's made no secret of the fact she wants a baby, and the 46-year-old is putting in the time and effort. We're told she'll be in Barbados for at least a couple of weeks -- the process can take that long, even if all goes smoothly.

No 'RHOA' camera crews were in sight, but we're told Kenya wants to discuss her experience during the reunion show taping early next year.