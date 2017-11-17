Ben Affleck Looked Flustered After Getting Grilled by Stephen Colbert

Ben Affleck Hot and Bothered After Grilling on Colbert

Ben was leaving the 'Late Show' studio Thursday night where he was promoting his new flick, "Justice League." Everything seemed fine and dandy ... until Colbert brought up Harvey Weinstein.

Seems the subject threw off Ben, who then got grilled about his own sexual misconduct. You'll recall Ben apologized for apparently groping a former MTV host in 2003. Another video surfaced showing him in 2004 getting handsy with a Canadian TV host.

The subject's clearly got him heated.