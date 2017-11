Chad Johnson Eats Asphalt at the Skatepark (Don't Be Like Ocho, Kids)

Chad Johnson totally tore it up at the skatepark on Friday!!!

JK. He ate it. HARD.

For reasons unknown to TMZ Sports, Ocho thought it'd be a good idea to hop on a board with no gear .... and pull up on a ramp WHILE SMOKING A DAMN CIGAR.

As the video shows, it didn't end well for the former NFL superstar -- who ollied right onto his ass.

Let this be a lesson, kiddos -- don't smoke and shred. It's not good for your health.