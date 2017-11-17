Tyrese Gibson Not Sounding Optimistic on D-Day In Court Battle with Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson Not Optimistic On Way into Court

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese Gibson will finally find out today if the restraining order that's keeping him from his daughter will be lifted -- but on his way into court Friday he didn't sound horribly optimistic.

The operative words he used as he arrived at court ... "sacrificial lamb" ... and it was clear he thinks that's what he's going to be when the judge rules. He also went off about the medication he was prescribed ... which he blames for his recent emotional outbursts on social media.

As for what's happening in court ... the judge has dropped the restraining order keeping Tyrese away from his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. But what matters most to him is whether he gets to see his daughter, Shayla.

Stay tuned for that ruling ...