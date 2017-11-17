U.S. Navy Yup, That's a Dong in the Sky. Our Bad!!!

U.S. Navy Apologizes for Pilot Drawing Dong in the Sky!!!

Look, up in the sky! That's definitely not a bird or a plane ... it's a giant freakin' penis.

That's right, the U.S. Navy is taking time out of, y'know ... defending the nation, to issue an apology for one seriously cocky pilot. The giant dong popped up Thursday in the sky over Washington State.

The Maverick-wannabe who pulled the stunt hails from the Whidbey Island naval station ... which prompted his superiors to say, "We find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."

Get that? IF there was "training value" in it, we'd be seeing twigs and berries all over the sky.

Aim high!!!