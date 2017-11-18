Serena Williams Wedding Photos are Incredible!!!

Serena Williams Wedding Photos are Incredible!!!

Serena Williams wedding was all that and more .. at least judging from the pics.

Serena gave her longtime pal Anna Wintour exclusive rights to the photos which were published in Vogue, and they are awesome.

As we reported, Serena married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Thursday night in New Orleans.

Fairy tale weddings are kind of an overused term, but this one really hits the mark.

Serena and Alexis made their daughter Alexis a focal point of the ceremony.

Among the celebs present ... Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.