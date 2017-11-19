Donald Trump Blasts LaVar Ball: I Should Have Left LiAngelo in Jail!

Donald Trump Blasts LaVar Ball ... I Shoulda Left Your Kid in Jail!

Donald Trump has a new enemy -- LaVar Ball.

POTUS is lashing back at the outspoken basketball dad after LaVar dissed Trump during an ESPN interview a few days ago. LaVar cast doubt on Trump's role in freeing his son from China after LiAngelo and 2 UCLA basketball teammates shoplifted.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning and said ... "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

So far no word back from LaVar -- but we're sure it's only a matter of time.

As for LiAngelo and his 2 teammates ... all 3 thanked President Trump after returning to the United States last week.